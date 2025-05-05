Government criticised for not doing more to roll out AI across civil service

The Government has been criticised by one of its own TDs for not doing more to roll out artificial intelligence tools across the civil service.

A series of Government departments are examining pilot projects using AI tools, but some are opting against the use of new generative technologies within the civil service.

There are already pilot schemes under way in the Department of Housing and Department of Culture.

According to the latter, the National Archives of Ireland is examining the use of robotic automation to transcribe large data sets, including the Census from 1926.

The archives are consulting with both Deloitte and software firm UiPath.

The department is also supporting Údarás na Gaeltachta with an Irish AI initiative, with a tool in development that aims to understand the language and respond in “respond in clean, canonical Irish”.

The ArdIntleacht na Gaeilge project will draw on the State’s existing pool of Irish language content, which includes archive audio and video recordings.

“The end result is expected to be a platform and tool that will support State agencies in offering high-quality services in Irish to the public,” the department has said.

Meanwhile, at the Department of Housing, a project in partnership with EY and Microsoft was recently completed.

This used the Microsoft CoPilot AI to assess if AI would help “enhance the flexibility and capability” of the data reporting services under Housing for All.

“The outputs are still in evaluation internally and is not operational at present. If it is further developed and becomes operational at a later stage, then it could potentially be used to inform housing policy,” the department said.

Fine Gael TD James Geoghegan received the responses from both Government departments, after submitting a series of questions about how the civil service uses AI tools.

Some departments, including the Department of Defence, are not exploring the use of AI tools at all, but say it remains under review.

Others, like the Department of Transport, are conducting tests under “strict controls”.

Many are conducting research on the possible use of AI, including the Department of Public Expenditure, which is looking at the use of artificial intelligence to summarise research.

Mr Geoghegan said he was underwhelmed with the response from Government departments at their current use of AI tools to improve workflows.

“I think it’s a wasted opportunity,” Mr Geoghegan said, adding the public service should be leading on use of AI technology given the large number of leading US multinationals based in Ireland.

“It shouldn’t be the case that the public service is left behind. There needs to be cross-departmental engagement here.”

Mr Geoghegan said the Department of Public Expenditure, which now has responsibility for digitalisation, should work with other Government departments to progress AI projects.

In particular, Mr Geoghegan cited the possible use of AI within local authorities, particularly around planning, saying it could lead to more efficiencies around decision-making.