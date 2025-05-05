Two men charged over seizure of heroin worth €1.6m linked to organised crime remanded in custody

Two men charged over a seizure of €1.6m worth of heroin in Dublin allegedly linked to "a transnational criminal organisation" have been remanded in custody.

Graphic designer Oliver Etienne, 44, from England, but living in Barcelona for 10 years, and Christian Munoz Sanchez, 34, from Barcelona, were arrested on May 2 during an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Detectives Tom McCarrick and Rioghnach O'Sullivan said the pair "made no reply" when charged with possessing heroin and having it for sale or supply at Junction 9 of the M50 on May 2.

The offence can carry a life sentence.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda McCarrick said on Friday, officers received confidential information about "a transnational organised crime group involved in drug-trafficking".

The court heard it suggested a Spanish national named Christian Munoz Sanchez and others had a large quantity of heroin in West Dublin.

Detective Garda McCarrick told the court Mr Etienne was stopped at Liffey Terrace, Lucan, and taken to Ballymun Garda station.

The court heard gardaí learned his co-accused was travelling in a taxi, which was stopped at the Coolock Slip Road, M1-South, Dublin.

Searching the vehicle led to the recovery of 21 packages of heroin.

The court heard the pair travelled by ferry to Ireland in a car, with another man, his mother and their dog, from Cherbourg and arrived at Dublin Port on April 24.

Garda inquiries and CCTV were said to have established that Oliver Etienne and his co-accused arrived at the hotel on Thursday, shared a room, checked out at the same time and placed their luggage into secure storage in the hotel.

It was claimed Mr Etienne later went in and collected these bags, including one containing the heroin later found in the taxi with Mr Sanchez.

The court heard encrypted messages were on Mr Sanchez's phone, but Mr Etienne's phone could not be accessed because he did not provide the correct Pin.

Defence solicitor Kate McGhee disputed Garda evidence her client was caught red-handed, describing it as "nonsensical".

Judge Clancy held gardaí had not established he had been caught red-handed, but she refused bail on the grounds it was reasonably probable he would evade justice.

Solicitor Tracey Horan, for Mr Sanchez, said her client, who listened with the aid of an interpreter, would move his bail application on Friday based on the Mutual Recognition of Decisions on Supervision EU directive.