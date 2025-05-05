Broadcaster Marty Morrissey in blood pressure check appeal after family deaths

Broadcaster and author Marty Morrissey has urged people to have the “silent killer” of blood pressure checked, having lost his father and grandfather to heart attacks.

The GAA commentator said their deaths fuelled his acute awareness of cardiac health as he backed the Irish Heart Foundation’s Before Damage is Done campaign.

The Gaelic games correspondent, from Quilty in Co Clare, said: “Sometimes we’re a bit careless about it, ‘ah, we’ll be grand’.

“But we do need to be far more aware of our own health. You are the best judge of anything that is wrong with you, so don’t dismiss it — because your body is telling you something, and sometimes we ignore it or don’t want to know about it.

“In the GAA world, we have black cards, red cards and yellow cards. If you get the yellow card, you take the warning.

High blood pressure is among the leading risk factors for heart disease or stroke and premature death worldwide. For most people, it is symptomless yet there may still be a misconception that symptoms are necessary to indicate it

“When you get your blood pressure checked, and it’s high, that’s your chance to take the warning and do something about it. Sometimes people don’t get any warning.

“Once you’re over 50 you need to be getting everything checked.”

Mr Morrissey, whose dad Martin died of a sudden heart attack in 2004, was speaking as new research by the national stroke and heart charity showed a drop in understanding of the risk of stroke and heart disease from untreated high blood pressure.

Last month’s online survey of 1,000 people, by Core Research, reveals just 49% had their blood pressure checked in the last six months, compared to 57% in November 2023.

Only 67% believe untreated blood pressure creates a high risk of stroke — down from 78% in 2023 — while 64% believe there is a high risk of heart disease, down from 72% in 2023.

In addition, the data shows public knowledge has fallen in relation to how untreated blood pressure can lead to dementia or kidney disease, as well as damaging the heart and other organs.

Worryingly, 29% of people believe the signs of high blood pressure are obvious, yet it is a silent killer.

Blood pressure checks are a tool in measuring how effectively the heart pumps blood around the body.

Janis Morrissey, director of health promotion, information and training with the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “The research shows an unfortunate fall-off in the level of understanding of the serious consequences of hypertension, or high blood pressure.

“High blood pressure is among the leading risk factors for heart disease or stroke and premature death worldwide. For most people, it is symptomless yet there may still be a misconception that symptoms are necessary to indicate it.

“That’s why it is vital to get your blood pressure checked at your GP or local pharmacy, before damage is done.

“A quarter of people having strokes are under age 65 and are still of working age, so it can have devastating consequences not only for someone’s health, but also on their quality of life and financial independence if they are forced to stop working.”

For more information, visit irishheart.ie