Cork man who kicked dog after throwing it against wall given lifetime ban from keeping animals

A small dog was beaten, kicked, and thrown against a wall in Durrus and a member of the public posted a video on Facebook of what he witnessed and now the culprit has been given a suspended two-year sentence.

Judge Sinead Behan imposed a lifetime ban on Steven Stawen, aged 46, with an address at Church Road, Durrus, County Cork, from ever having control of an animal again.

Judge Behan imposed the sentence and this ban on him for animal cruelty, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The particulars of the cruelty to the small dog were that on March 26, 2023, at Church Road, Durrus, he dragged the dog by the neck, kneed the animal in the head and body and threw him against a wall and further kicked the dog in the head and body while against the wall.

The matter was investigated after a video of what occurred was posted on Facebook.

Judge Behan: “It is hard to find anything but that this offence was very grave. It was a defenceless animal in his care, subjected to that treatment.”

Defence barrister Ronan Barnes indicated that the defendant had great difficulties in his early life and that shortly before this occurred a long-term relationship ended and he took it badly. He said the accused had taken some steps to address his alcohol issues.

Judge Behan noted that the probation service put him at high risk of reoffending because of a combination of factors including alcohol, his mental health, and accommodation and employment issues. The judge added: “He has certain vulnerabilities.”

More favourably, the judge noted that he had not come to adverse garda attention since this occurred almost two years ago.