Watch: Winners at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Conclave has been named Best Film at 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. The papal thriller, starring Ralph Fiennes, beat award season favourites The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez to take home the night's top prize. Conclave won three other awards, including Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay for Peter Straughan and Best Editing.

That wasn't the only surprise during the ceremony. Anora star Mikey Madison was visibly stunned when she was named Best Actress and admitted she hadn't prepared an acceptance speech because she didn't expect to need one. The Brutalist also won four awards, including Best Actor for this year's favourite Adrien Brody, Best Director for Brady Corbet and Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.