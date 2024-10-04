Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion

Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. Two groups of Irish citizens departed Lebanon on flights on Friday and are expected to arrive back to Ireland this weekend. File picture: Hassan Ammar/AP

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024 - 22:34
Michelle McGlynn, Alison O'Reilly, and Peter Beaumont

The evacuation of 24 Irish citizens and their families from Lebanon has taken place amid growing concern of an all-out war across the Middle East.

Two groups of Irish citizens departed on flights on Friday, with the help of authorities in Netherlands and Canada, and are expected to arrive back to Ireland this weekend.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish embassy in Cairo had been in regular contact with citizens in Lebanon, and international partners, about the escalating conflict in the region. He said: 

This close co-operation meant that Irish citizens, along with others from a number of countries, were able to depart Lebanon. 

“Many Irish citizens in Lebanon are deeply rooted in the country, with family, work, and other links.

“While we have been able to assist almost all Irish citizens who have expressed a wish to leave, understandably many have decided to remain.”

As the Israeli invasion of Lebanon continues, it has emerged that the Israel Defense Forces made a request to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), which includes peacekeeping troops from Ireland, to withdraw from an area on the border with Lebanon.

The request was rejected.

In a statement, the Irish Defence Forces said it is getting regular updates from its leadership in Lebanon regarding the 380 members currently serving in the region.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces' 124th Infantry Battalion serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) on duty at Camp Shamrock in Debel in May of this year. Picture: Niall Carson/PA 
A member of the Irish Defence Forces' 124th Infantry Battalion serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) on duty at Camp Shamrock in Debel in May of this year. Picture: Niall Carson/PA 

It said that personnel currently on leave have been told that their return to Lebanon is on “hold”, and to “remain on standby until a secure window becomes available”.

Unifil has instructed all other troops to limit their movements in Lebanon amid growing tensions in the region.

Just days before the first anniversary of Hamas’s attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, which sparked the conflict, there appeared minimal prospect of an end to the escalating violence that has displaced well over 2m people and killed tens of thousands.

Israel continued its airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon on Friday, cutting off the main route to Syria.

Further strikes also hit Yemen.

In a rare public sermon, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed that the militant groups — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza — will re-emerge strongly with new leaders following Israeli strikes that proceeded to decimate their top ranks.

He urged Muslims from “Afghanistan to Yemen, and from Iran to Gaza” to be ready to take action, and praised those who had already died doing so.

Iran’s supreme leader also praised the initial Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year in which 1,200 people were killed as a “legitimate act”.

US president Joe Biden addressed the spiralling conflict on Friday, saying he is trying to rally the rest of the world to avoid all-out war breaking out in the Middle East.

However, Mr Biden again avoided criticising Israel's bombardments in the region, and said: "No administration has helped Israel more than I have."

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Schools need funding, not pouches for phones

   

   

WhatsApp logo

Irish Examiner’s WhatsApp channel

more middle east crisis articles

Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion Israeli strike on Gaza mosque kills 19 as bombardment of Beirut intensifies
Republic of Ireland v Greece - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Aviva Stadium Higgins: 'Outrageous' IDF 'threats' to UN peacekeepers
Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion Israel expands air strikes in Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

More in this section

Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder of man in Cloverhill prison Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder of man in Cloverhill prison
Republic of Ireland v Greece - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Aviva Stadium Higgins: 'Outrageous' IDF 'threats' to UN peacekeepers
Michelle O'Neill appears before Stormont's Executive Office Michelle O’Neill apologises over party press officer references for Michael McMonagle
#Israel-Palestine#Defence ForcesMicheal Martin#Joe Biden
Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion

Call for transparency after revelation Sinn Féin knew about Michael McMonagle references

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited