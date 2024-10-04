HSE has spent more than €4m in interest fees due to overdue payment of invoices, Dáil told

The HSE has paid more than €4m in interest fees over the past two years because of overdue payment of invoices.

Figures supplied by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question shows not paying invoices on time cost €1.87m in 2022, and €2.52m in 2023.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said this was just one more thing to add to the list of examples of the Government "wasting public money".

"What makes this even more concerning is that the Government imposed a recruitment embargo on the HSE during this period," said Mr Ward.

The €4.3m would have been much better spent on employing 122 staff nurses in the HSE.

Mr Ward said it was concerning there was a 34% increase between 2022 and 2023. The data is collated on an annual basis so the figures to date this year are not available.

"I would be concerned that this trend could continue. The minister needs to put a system in place that would stop the HSE from haemorrhaging public money like this," the Dublin TD said.

A spokesman for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said due to changes in procedures associated with the continuing implementation of a new national financial management system, there was a delay in processing a number of invoices. The interest fees were charged on invoice payments delayed beyond 30 days.

Payment of interest at an annualised rate of 8%-12% is a legal requirement on all Irish companies.