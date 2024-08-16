Shots fired at house and car set alight in Larne

Police said the two incidents in Larne are being treated as potentially linked Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 11:22
Rebecca Black, PA

Shots were fired at a house and a car was set alight in overnight attacks in Larne, according to police.

Officers said they received a report shortly before 12.30am that a number of shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area.

Just over half an hour later at 1.05am, a car had been set alight in the nearby Hampton Crescent area.

Police said the action resulted in five people being trapped inside the property.

The two incidents are being investigated as potentially linked.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.

“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and inquiries are ongoing.”

They appealed for anyone with any information on either incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 26 of August 16.

Gardaí probe possible terrorism motive after chaplain stabbed outside army barracks

Larne
