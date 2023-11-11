Biggest loss of Irish soldiers remembered at memorial service

The biggest single loss of Irish soldiers’ lives overseas has been commemorated by UN veterans this morning at a special memorial service in Dublin.

The wreath-laying ceremony and remembrance mass at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Dublin, was organised by the Defence Forces veterans’ charity ONE (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel).

Veterans came together to remember the nine soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the Battle of Niemba in The Congo in 1960.

A further soldier was killed in a follow-up operation.

The Niemba Ambush represents the largest single loss of life for the Irish Defence Forces in an overseas mission.

An 11-man Irish peacekeeping patrol from 33rd Infantry Battalion — who were serving under the United Nations — were ambushed by more than 100 Baluba tribesmen.

The nine who lost their lives were Lieutenant Kevin Gleeson (Terenure, Dublin), Sergeant Hugh Gaynor (Leixlip, Co Kildare), Corporal Peter Kelly (Templeogue, Dublin), Corporal Liam Dougan (Cabra, Dublin), Private Matthew Farrell (Swords, Dublin), Trooper Thomas Fennell (Donnycarney, Dublin), Trooper Anthony Browne (Rialto, Dublin), Private Michael McGuinn (Carlow) and Private Gerard Killeen (Queen St, Dublin).

A tenth soldier, Private Patrick Davis, lost his life two days later in a follow-up operation to recover the remains of those killed.

First combat engagement for Irish Soldiers

The Niemba Ambush was also the first time Irish soldiers were involved in a combat engagement since the end of the Civil War in 1923.

Private Joseph Fitzpatrick (Charlemont St, Dublin) and Private Thomas Kenny (Ballyfermot, Dublin) — who passed away in October 2021 — were the only two peacekeepers to survive the ambush, while Trooper Anthony Browne was posthumously awarded An Bonn Míleata Calmachta (Military Medal for Gallantry with Distinction) for his actions during and after the ambush — the highest award in the Defence Forces.

Among those laying wreaths were Minister of State Jack Chambers, representing the Government; Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy representing the Defence Forces; and Secretary General of the Department of Defence, Jacqui McCrum.

Wreaths were also laid by ONE national president, Mick Kinahan; members of the Diplomatic Corps; Defence Forces Representative Associations, Veteran Associations; and the families of the men who were killed in Niemba.

ONE chief executive Cormac Kirwan said it was with great pride that they honoured the fallen.

“Irish peacekeepers have been deployed in wars or their immediate aftermath, without interruption, since 1958," Mr Kirwan said.

This record of uninterrupted service in conflict zones is unequalled anywhere in the world

"It is also important to note that this record has been achieved by one of the smallest military forces in Europe, while also engaged in extensive security operations on land, sea, and air in Ireland before, during, and after the Troubles.

"Today, we remember those brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country: a sacrifice that will never be forgotten,” Mr Kirwan said.