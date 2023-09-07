Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning on top of high temperature warning

As temperatures soar across the country, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for seven counties.

The warning came into effect shortly after 1pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 6pm this evening. It will affect Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

These counties will be at risk of "localised thunderstorms" in the afternoon, bringing frequent lightning.

It comes as a Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place for the entire country. That warning, in place until 8am on Saturday, will see "very warm and humid weather" on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise well above 28C, and night-time temperatures will remain above 15C over the weekend. Potential impacts of this weather include heat stress and uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Met Éireann has also warned off a risk of water-related incidents.

National outlook

On Thursday night, temperatures will not fall below 15C to 17C, while Friday will be another hot day with highs of 24C to 28C, followed by light variable or southerly breezes.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs of 25C, however, Met Éireann is forecasting highs of 30C for Cork city.

There will be "bright or sunny spells" on Saturday but also well scattered showers, "some of which will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible".

"Saturday night will be another warm and humid night with clear spells and scattered showers, possibly heavy or thundery," the forecaster warned.

The scorching heat is expected to come to an end on Sunday, with milder temperatures of 19C to 24C. Some showers are also likely, some of which will be heavy with thunderstorms. Spot flooding is also possible.