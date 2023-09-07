Three people injured after car hits outdoor seating area in Donegal

Three people were injured after a car struck an outdoor seating area in Donegal town on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm, at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street, Co Donegal.

The three people, all aged in their 60s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital

One woman is being treated for serious injuries, while a man and another woman are being treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera/ dash-cam footage from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.