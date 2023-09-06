Watch: Flooding 'unbelievable' after storm hits Greece

Damaged cars and flooded streets were seen in the city of Volos on Wednesday after torrential rains hit Greece.

"The rainfall was very intense, unprecedented. This has never happened before here," said 44-years-old resident Vasilis Batsios.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire that has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country. Torrential rains have flooded homes, businesses and roads in Greece and a man died after a wall collapsed in the bad weather, the fire brigade said on Tuesday.