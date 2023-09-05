More than 300 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

More than 300 motorists were caught speeding on Monday despite a surge in road deaths over the last month and numerous public appeals to slow down.

The Irish Examiner can also reveal the number of gardaí assigned to the Roads Policing Unit has fallen by 17% over the last decade.

According to new figures, there was a total of 804 gardaí working in the Roads Policing unit, then known as the Traffic Corp, in 2013.

As of July this year, 664 officers were working in the unit.

The figures were confirmed on a day of high-visibility garda checkpoints across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

Of the 142,796 vehicles monitored by gardaí, 310 were caught breaking the speed limit.

One motorist in Co Louth was clocked travelling at 161km/h along a 100km/h stretch of the N53 near Philipstown in Dundalk.

Another was detected travelling 41km/h above the speed limit on the N2 in Monaghan

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far this year – 23 more than the same period last year.

Last month alone, 25 people lost their lives on Irish roads, including four young people killed in a Leaving Cert results night crash in Clonmel on August 25.

Two toddlers also died in separate crashes last month.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that “after many years of progress in making our roads safer”, the increase in deaths is “worrying”.

She said that an additional €1.2m would be allocated for more GoSafe speed vans, providing for an extra 1,500 hours of monitoring per month until the end of this year.