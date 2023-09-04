RTÉ announces new permanent presenters for Six One and Nine O'Clock News

Two new permanent presenters have been announced for both RTÉ's Six One and Nine O'Clock News programmes respectively.

Journalist Sharon Tobin will be joining David McCullagh as part of the new presenting team for the Six One News bulletin from Monday onwards.

It comes following Caitríona Perry's departure from RTÉ in May. She joined the BBC as Chief Presenter, based in the US.

Ms Tobin joined RTÉ News in 2008 as a journalist and TV reporter. She has previously co-presented the broadcaster's annual Budget coverage on television as well as the current affairs programme Monday Night Live.

Ms Tobin said she was "thrilled" to join the Six One News team as a permanent presenter.

"We’re facing huge issues in this country, people struggling with the cost of living and the most basic of needs, finding affordable housing. All this ahead of a much-anticipated general election campaign," she added.

Ray Kennedy. Picture: Headshots Dublin

Meanwhile, broadcaster Ray Kennedy will be presenting the Nine O'Clock News on rotation with Sharon Ní Bheolain.

The show was previously presented by Eileen Dunne who has since retired.

Mr Kennedy's career in journalism began in 1989 and has worked with the Irish Independent, the Irish Press, RTÉ and TV3 News. He has previously spent almost five years working for Sky News as their Ireland Correspondent. He rejoined RTÉ in 2008 and has since reported from Africa on the humanitarian crisis during 2012 and 2013.

In a statement, Mr Kennedy said he always "hoped" to anchor the Nine O'Clock News, "a bulletin I grew up watching."

"I am filling massive shoes in taking up a role vacated by the wonderful Eileen Dunne and hope I can be equal to the task," he added.

Director of RTÉ News and Current Affiars, Deirdre McCarthy called Ms Tobin and Mr Kennedy "accomplished journalists" and said the Current Affairs presentation team is a "group of talented presenters who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account and represent the public interest."

"For all of us who work in News & Current Affairs the flagship Six One News and Nine O'Clock News are among our most watched and valued television programmes and represent the best of our daily newsgathering and trusted public service journalism," Ms McCarthy said.

"Sharon and Ray join our dedicated News & Current Affairs presentation team who strive every hour of every day to tell honestly and clearly, with integrity and credibility, the stories that matter to you, your families and your communities."