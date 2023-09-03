Watch: Solidarity protest in Cork

Watch: Solidarity protest in Cork
Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 13:23
Picture Desk

A crowd of some 300 people gathered outside the library entrance in solidarity with library staff to counter the Cork Says No rally which took place by the national monument at the other end of the Grand Parade

More in this section

Interns routinely seeking consent for procedures without adequate training  Interns routinely seeking consent for procedures without adequate training 
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Youth groups urge Citizen's Assembly to back legalisation of drugs
Beer In Amsterdam Limerick pub ordered to pay €9k to barman accused of drinking on the job 
#IEVideo
<p>Carrying a child's toy, Diane Reilly walks behind the coffin of her three-year-old son Tom after the funeral service for him and his grandparents  Thomas and Bridget Reilly at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel, Co Tipperary. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Grandparents and grandchild killed in Cashel crash 'are not just numbers' funeral hears

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd