Woman fears attack after being wrongly identifed as PSNI officer

An "outraged" woman who was wrongly linked to the PSNI on a poster erected in Derry has said she believes she has been made a target for an attack.

In a statement released through her solicitor, the unnamed woman said she is not a police officer and has never been employed by the PSNI in any capacity.

Police have launched an investigation after the poster was placed in a bus shelter in Dungiven on Thursday.

A PSNI statement yesterday said the poster contained details of "three serving officers", but a supplementary statement released several hours later said the information on the poster was incorrect.

The poster was placed in the shelter weeks after the details of about 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released online in a major PSNI data breach.

In a statement released through Madden and Finucane solicitors, the woman said: "My personal information was written on the poster that was put up in Dungiven that linked myself, my partner and two other named individuals to the PSNI.

I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that it is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

"I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity.

"This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been made a target for an imminent attack on my life."

She said she is "disappointed that the PSNI refused my request to issue a statement confirming that I am not a police officer".

Solicitor Michael Madden said: "The PSNI initially stated that those named on the poster are serving police officers. My client has been identified as being one of those named on the poster however she is not a serving officer and never has been.

"The PSNI have since issued another statement to confirm that the information on the poster is inaccurate, however it does not state what information is inaccurate.

My client does not feel that the latest PSNI statement goes far enough to allay her concerns for her safety. I have contacted the PSNI and hope to find a resolution that protects our client's safety and well-being.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.

In a statement on Friday evening, PSNI assistant chief constable Chris Todd said: "We are aware that a poster claiming to contain details of three serving officers was placed near a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday August 31.

"This was a clear attempt to intimidate police officers, staff and their families, but police can confirm that the information contained on the poster is incorrect."

Last month, details of officers and staff, including the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based, and the unit they work in were released in response to a freedom of information request.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.