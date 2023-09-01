Rugby World Cup: Fans believe Ireland's biggest problem is getting out of 'group of death'

Rugby fans have high expectations that Ireland will secure a first-ever World Cup, but the road to victory in France is littered with landmines.

Fans at the International Rugby Experience in Limerick city acknowledged the stiff competition in a so-called “group of death” that includes reigning world champions South Africa, and in-form Scotland. Ireland’s first match, and their softest, is against minnows Romania next Saturday.

Jackie Connolly, Shop Assistant at International Rugby Experience in Limerick City: “It’s going to be amazing rugby for eight weeks." Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Dave Whelan, a former centre with Garryowen, has followed the Irish team across Europe and Asia over the past 30 years.

“We are in a very, very difficult group, we all know it’s the group of death. You could have two games that go against the run of play, a red card, bad rulings, and suddenly you're out of the tournament.”

Nightmare scenarios aside, Whelan expects Ireland to make the quarter-finals, and is hopeful of a place in the final where “anything can happen”.

“If Ireland go out and play the all-inclusive game they are playing, using the wide ball, retaining the ball, I think we will be the most intelligent team at the World Cup. That is our strength. If we play to that and maintain accuracy, and go to France with the right attitude, then we can beat any team out there.”

Joe Guiney on the Big Push for Ireland at the World Cup at the International Rugby Experience in Limerick city. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fellow superfan, Joe Guiney, said Ireland has a depth to its squad that was not present at previous World Cups.

“In our prior World Cup campaigns, it was injuries that killed us, and so, by the time we got through to the quarter-final stages, we were scraping 15 players together that were in positions they were never accustomed to,” the Bruff rugby clubman said.

“Now, we are beating the Southern Hemisphere teams consistently, so there can’t be any disbelief in terms of Ireland’s ability.”

Dave Whelan and Joe Guiney agree their fellow Limerick man and Munster legend, Keith Earls, who at 35 is on his last World Cup hurrah, could be the one to drown an opposition in Champagne-style rugby.

Guiney and Whelan agree that talent will take Ireland only so far, and if they are to get their hands on the famous Webb Ellis Cup, they will also require plenty of luck.

Tournament favourites South Africa, France, and New Zealand are “obvious threats” but fans are also wary of Scotland. The Scots are ranked 5th in the world and could be a banana skin for Ireland in progressing out of the group stage.

“Scotland are the up-and-coming side in Northern Hemisphere rugby, and Gregor Townsend has totally changed their style of play. They have fly-half Ben Healy (Tipperary born), so it makes it really interesting from an Irish perspective,” added Guiney.

“Scotland played France in the autumn internationals and were behind at half-time and came back to beat them, which is a massive achievement. Previous Scottish teams would never have done that.”

Ireland will also be concerned about meeting France on their home soil in the knock-out rounds, or the All Blacks, who nearly always produce the goods on big match days. Whelan, however, sees another potential threat.

Dave Whelan (left) and Joe Guiney (right)

“I would actually say the biggest threat to Ireland is discipline. You just don’t know, on a given day, if a guy gets a red card. Keeping the penalty count low is definitely key. If you are going anywhere over nine penalties in a game you are in deep trouble.”

Whelan believes Ireland’s core strength is anchored through Munster’s Peter O’Mahony, who brings a "ruggedness and a doggedness" to the back row that is irreplaceable.

“O’Mahony and Sexton can direct this Irish team, whereas other guys don’t have that same experience, so they are two very important players for Ireland." Josh van de Flier, is, in Guiney’s view, one that can change a game for Ireland if they are struggling to find the line.

(Left to right) Joe Guiney, Sean Collopy and Dave Whelan discussing Ireland's chances at the World Cup. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Both fans agree their fellow Limerick man and Munster legend, Keith Earls, who at 35 is on his last World Cup hurrah, could be the one to drown an opposition in Champagne-style rugby, following his audacious front flip try against England, on his 100th cap for Ireland, two weeks ago.

“Earls is still a fantastic player, he still brings expertise, his defence is still spot on, and he brings an attitude to the camp that says we have nothing to lose.”

Sean Collopy, who has travelled as far as Japan to see Ireland compete in a World Cup, also believes the team can go to the final but the "biggest problem is how to get out of Group B”.

The Shannon club man would put a full-strength team out against Romania, but would rest Johnny Sexton for what promises to be a “bruising affair against Tonga” and then redeploy the Number 10 against the Springboks and Scotland.

“Against Tonga, we can’t afford to play the likes of Sexton because, if he were to get one HIA (Head Injury Assessment) he would be gone for three or four weeks, and then he would be out of the World Cup,” Collopy said.

The rugby aficionado, who has travelled to four World Cup tournaments, suspects South Africa will just pip Ireland in their group match “and then it will all go down the wire against Scotland in the final pool game”.

“Scotland is a dangerous side, and we may end up playing France, and if that’s the case, it is going to be very hard for us to beat France in France."

Sean Collopy thinks Johnny Sexton should be rested for what promises to be a “bruising affair against Tonga”. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Antrim native, Neil Campbell, 46, would love to see Ireland win it, and believes "they are more than capable".

“We have had plenty of false dawns before, but I don't think that we have ever had the depth in the squad of 33 that we have now.”

The Ballymoney man says Johnny Sexton will pull the strings, but "keeping Caelan Doris fit for the whole World Cup would be a huge benefit to Ireland... because he has such an engine, gets through such a workload, as well as starring in open play when he gets the opportunity”.

Campbell suspects Ireland and Scotland may emerge from their group of death ahead of the Springboks, but he says: “It’s hard to look past France, especially at home”.

Jackie Connolly, Shop Assistant at International Rugby Experience in Limerick City has “high expectations that Ireland will win”. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A self-proclaimed “avid Munster and Ireland fan”, Jackie Connolly from Sixmilebridge in Co. Clare, says she has “high expectations that Ireland will win”.

A staff member at IRE Limerick, Connolly, who is surrounded by rugby memorabilia every day, added: “It’s going to be amazing rugby for eight weeks and I’m just really looking forward to it.”