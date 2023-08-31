Watch: Hurricane Idalia: Residents return to find Florida Gulf coast town in ruins

Watch: Hurricane Idalia: Residents return to find Florida Gulf coast town in ruins

Jewell Baggett, 51, sits on a bathtub amid the wreckage of the home built by her grandfather, where she grew up and three generations of her family lived, and which Hurricane Idalia had reduced to rubble, in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, U.S., August 30, 2023. "Mama didn’t have much, but God dammit, it was hers," Jewell said. Photo: REUTERS/Cheney

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, residents in Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Wednesday (August 30), returned to a scene of devastation.

Idalia crashed ashore on Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane at Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend region, lashing the coast with sustained winds of up to 125 miles per hour (201 kph), accompanied by torrential rains and pounding surf.

As a helicopter flew overhead, the town's general view revealed a landscape marred by the forces of nature. Among the wreckage, a collapsed house, a pick-up truck submerged in water bearing the words "Vacation Rentals," and a partially destroyed warehouse stood as a testament to the fury of the storm.

Amidst this scene, 77-year-old retiree John "Sparky" Abrandt gazed at his home, and with a mix of relief and disbelief, he stated: "I'm feeling great. The house is still here."

Driving through the aftermath, downed trees and flattened houses lay throughout.

Sixty-one-year-old Dan Ellison, who inherited a shrimp fishing business from his father, pointed to his still-standing house and said the tight-knit community of Horseshoe Beach would pull together.

Meanwhile, a mother and daughter embraced in front of the ruins of their home, with the daughter reassuring her mother that they would rebuild.

Insured property losses in Florida were projected to run $9.36 billion, investment bank UBS said in a research note based on preliminary estimates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said hours later that no deaths had been reported from the storm surge, considered the potentially most lethal hazard posed by a major hurricane. 

