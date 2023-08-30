CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points

CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points
Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 13:19
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

On Wednesday, almost 58,000 CAO candidates received 87,075 Round One offers of a college place.

Here, you can use the Irish Examiner's interactive CAO calculator to find the latest points information for both Level 8 and Level 7/6 courses.

You can search via institutes, course classification, or filter the data even further through specialist groups by clicking on the corresponding drop-down.

You can also organise courses by highest cut-off points, or lowest, by clicking on RD 1, and compare to last year's first round of cut-off points.

By clicking on +/- you can sort courses by the biggest jumps in points this round, up or down.

Level 8 courses

Level 7/6 courses 

Read More

CAO offers: 59% of students receive first preference degree course

More in this section

'Warmer and settled' weather due for Electric Picnic weekend  'Warmer and settled' weather due for Electric Picnic weekend 
School stock Drop-off in teenage girls participating in sport remains a 'significant concern' 
'Tinkling' sound in Cork toddler's tummy leads to removal of five magnetic balls from intestine 'Tinkling' sound in Cork toddler's tummy leads to removal of five magnetic balls from intestine
#CAO Offers#Leaving Cert#State Exams
CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points

Man, 40s, dies after collision in Donegal

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd