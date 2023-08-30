CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points

On Wednesday, almost 58,000 CAO candidates received 87,075 Round One offers of a college place.

Here, you can use the Irish Examiner's interactive CAO calculator to find the latest points information for both Level 8 and Level 7/6 courses.

You can search via institutes, course classification, or filter the data even further through specialist groups by clicking on the corresponding drop-down.

You can also organise courses by highest cut-off points, or lowest, by clicking on RD 1, and compare to last year's first round of cut-off points.

By clicking on +/- you can sort courses by the biggest jumps in points this round, up or down.

Level 8 courses

Level 7/6 courses