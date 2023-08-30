If you didn't get the CAO offer you wanted, you may opt to appeal a Leaving Cert grade

If you are unhappy with the grade you received in one or more of your Leaving Cert subjects, it may be worth considering whether appealing a grade is an option for you.

There are a few important factors to keep in mind about the process, and it's not a decision to be made lightly. Remember, just as a result can be brought up following the appeals process, it can also be downgraded, although the chance of this is smaller.

The majority of results typically remain unchanged following the process, meaning it's unlikely a student will see their grade moving up dramatically. However, it does happen, so if you are very unhappy it is always worth considering.

If you have consistently received a certain result in a subject, and you were shocked to see a much lower one on your results page, it is worth weighing up your options. Human errors can and do happen during the marking process.

There are a couple of important aspects you should think about first that will help you make an informed decision on appealing a grade. The State Examinations Commission (SEC) recommends that students view their exam scripts before initiating an appeal.

Viewing scripts

You have up to August 31 to apply to view your scripts, which can be inspected online from 9am on Saturday, September 2, or in person for manually marked scripts. For these sessions, candidates will be assigned one of two three-hour sessions on September 2; from 9.30am to 12.30pm, and again from 2pm to 5pm.

Candidates will be assigned to one of two three-hour sessions on Saturday, September 2. When viewing your script in person, students can be accompanied by one other person. When possible, students should be accompanied by a teacher who can compare the examiner’s marks with the marking scheme published by the SEC online.

Students are also permitted to bring in a mobile phone, tablet or digital camera. This is to copy their own script, and they are not allowed to use the device for any other reason. If you spot a mistake, admin error or issue, make a note of the question number and section.

If you happen to spot a clear discrepancy between the mark awarded and the grade you received, bring this to the attention of the Organising Superintendent where you are viewing your scripts, who will give you a Rectification Outside the Appeals Process Form (Form ROAP1) to fill out. They will then attach this form to your script and send it to the exams commission where it will receive immediate attention.

If you discover a discrepancy between the mark awarded and the grade awarded in a script that was marked online, you should contact the SEC helpline on 1800 111 135 or 1800 111 136. Staff on the helpline will discuss the issue and provide the ROAP1 form by email if deemed appropriate.

This applies in cases only where it is clear that the total mark awarded is inconsistent with the grade awarded and where the matter can be resolved administratively.

Appeal process

After viewing your script and going through your marks, you can then decide whether or not to initiate an appeal, which will involve a re-checking of your script by a different examiner.

In 2023, there is a fee of €40 to appeal each Leaving Certificate subject. However, if your appeal is successful and your subject result is upgraded, you will be refunded.

If you decide to appeal, applications and payment must be made online, with this facility opened on Sunday, September 3, at 10am and closing on Monday, September 4, at 5pm. Your script will then be sent to an appeal examiner, who will mark your script again with the same marking scheme for that subject.

This is to ensure that the same standards are applied to all candidates. Please keep in mind that appeal examiners are not searching for additional marks to "bring a student up” or give them more marks.

The State Examinations Commission has not yet confirmed the dates as to when appeals results will be available. If you are unhappy with the outcome of the appeal, you can escalate it to the Independent Appeals Scrutineers, before October 5.