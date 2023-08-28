'Major' knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as British airspace hit by technical fault

Flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports are being impacted after British airspace was hit by a technical fault.

The PA news agency understands passengers boarding flights back to Britain have been told of the fault.

Britain's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

It said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Both Cork and Dublin airports have warned customers that the issue is causing both delays and cancellations.

"Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Cork Airport," read a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling."

Dublin Airport issued a similar statement.

Ireland West Airport, also known as Knock Airport, said passengers are advised to expect delays on some flights.

Jack Chambers warned of a “major” knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as a consequence of Britain's air traffic control fault.

According the their website, flights from Cork to Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Frankfurt have been cancelled as of 2.15pm. Flights from Liverpool, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Heathrow into the airport have also been cancelled.

A number of flights into Dublin Airport have also been delayed while a number of departures, including flights to Stansted, Aberdeen and Heathrow have been cancelled.

Minister of State for transport Jack Chambers warned of a “major” knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as a consequence of Britain's air traffic control fault.

“There’s traffic flow restrictions have been introduced to maintain safety in the sky and it will have significant impacts on passengers flying in and out of Dublin, and there are multiple slot restrictions,” Mr Chambers told RTÉ Radio One.

“So, we’d encourage customers to contact their airline for an update but it will have a major impact on Irish travel because, obviously, the nature and the proximity to UK space.

“There will be an impact and delays of several hours for many passengers, and we’d encourage them to contact their airlines.”

At Stansted, Ryanair passengers told PA they had been told to wait at their gate until further notice.

British Airways said in a statement: “We are working closely with NATS to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace and will keep our customers up to date with the latest information.”

BBC presenter Gabby Logan said she had been caught up by the issue.

She posted on X: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family.

“And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”