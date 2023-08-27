27 Avoca ready-meals and condiments recalled over fears they may contain 'metal fragments'

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued recall notices on more than two dozen Avoca ready-made meals and condiments over fears they may contain metal fragments.
The FSAI issued the alert on Friday. The affected products include dishes such as fish pie, beef and vegetable lasagnes, chicken curry and mac and cheese, as well as condiments such as pesto, BBQ sauce and hummus.
- Vegetable Lasagne 700g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Fish Pie (large) 720g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Chicken, Ham & Leek Crumble 700g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Chicken & Broccoli 700g All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Carrot & Parsnip Mash 580g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023
- Beef Lasagne (large) 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Beef Lasagne (small) 300g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Kalamata Olive Tapenade 140g - All use by dates up to and including 10/09/2023
- Italian Meatballs 580g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023
- Chicken Liver Pate Loaf 750g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023
- Duck Liver Pate with Armagnac & Prunes 300g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Carrot, Coconut, Coriander Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Basil pesto 157g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Roasted Pepper & Harissa hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Avoca Hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Malaysian Chicken Satay, Snap pea & Cashew 580g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Sweet & Sticky BBQ Sauce 300g - All use by dates up to and including 15/09/2023
- Thai Green Chicken Curry 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Fresh Sundried Tomato Pesto 160g - All use by dates up to and including 06/09/2023
- Vegetable Tikka Masala 600g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023
- Indian Chicken Curry 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Slow Roasted Tomato Basil Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Root Vegetable Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Mac & Cheese 650g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
- Fish Pie (small) 360g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
- Chicken & Broccoli (small) 400g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
- Banana Bread Cake - All use by dates up to and including 25/08/202
Customers have been advised not to eat any of the affected products.
"Avoca is recalling several batches of ready-made products due to the possible presence of metal fragments," the FSAI said in a statement.
"Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale."
Avoca, which has been owned by Aramark since 2015, operates 14 cafes and shops nationwide.