20 reports of children in care at risk of sexual exploitation so far this year

Tusla has received 20 reports of young people in care being at risk of sexual exploitation so far this year.

The child and family agency says it has brought each of the reports to An Garda Síochána.

The number is almost as many as the figure received in the entire 12 months of last year, when 22 such reports were brought to the attention of the agency. Just nine were received in 2021.

In June, the Protecting Against Predators study, published today by the Sexual Exploitation Research Project at University College Dublin highlighted that children and young people, and in particular girls, in residential care or who go missing while in State care, are being targeted for sexual exploitation in an organised manner by coordinated networks, or gangs, of predatory men.

The report called for a risk audit of those residential care institutions by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa). They are currently overseen by Tusla, although some are run by private contractors.

Ruth Breslin, research associate with SERP, said: "It is difficult at this time to determine whether the increase in recent years is the result of an increase in the organised nature of this abuse, or whether the professionals who care for these children are becoming more adept at spotting and responding to the signs of exploitation. Further research is necessary to uncover the truth, but it is positive that the number of reports has been brought to light so that real action can be taken to address and prevent further harm."

She added: "It is essential that Tusla and the Garda National Protective Services Bureau continue to work together to develop mechanisms whereby suspicions and concerning activity relating to sexual exploitation can be recorded, reported and monitored by the two agencies."

And she said: "We also must never forget the young victims at the heart of this story – what they need the most from the professionals charged with their care is someone they can trust, and who they feel they can speak to openly and honestly about their lives, relationships and experiences, including any concerns or fears they may have."

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Tusla said it "is acutely aware of and remains concerned about the increased risk of child sexual exploitation of vulnerable children and young people, whether relating to children and young people in our care or those in the wider community. Children in care are a particularly vulnerable group, and this is a very complex issue, and one that we are continually working to address with our colleagues in the relevant government departments and other state agencies".

One of the measures taken is the establishment of a Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Procedure in 2021, in partnership with An Garda Síochána, which provides Tusla staff and carers with information on how to recognise indicators of child sexual exploitation, how to make appropriate referrals and how to respond to cases where children may be at risk of sexual exploitation, according to Tusla.

The agency added that there is also a joint working protocol between Tusla and An Garda Síochána, which forms an integral part of the responses to child abuse and neglect, particularly in relation to child sexual exploitation, and includes regular meetings with An Garda Siochana.