Homelessness record broken again as 12,847 in emergency accommodation

Homelessness record broken again as 12,847 in emergency accommodation

A homeless tent on Henry Street in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 14:06
Tadgh McNally and David Kent

The monthly homelessness record has been broken yet again, with 12,847 people accessing emergency accommodation at the end of July.

The latest report from the Department of Housing says that there were 1,839 families who accessed emergency accommodation at the end of last month, including 3,829 children.

There were also 9,018 adults in emergency accommodation, with 5,621 of those being men compared to 3,397 women.

This is an increase of 247 on June, where the Department reported that there were 12,600 people in emergency accommodation.

Speaking ahead of the figures being released, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the “homeless situation remains very challenging” and that there needs to be further supply of housing.

“It still is the priority area for me in this Government is to make sure that we can see a reduction in homeless numbers,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The numbers are still growing and that remains a matter of concern for me, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re delivering more permanent homes for people that they can access directly out of emergency accommodation.”

Read More

Number of mortgage approvals fall by almost 10% as interest rate pain bears down on housing market

More in this section

Jeffery Lamar Williams Watch: Trump speaks after his arrest at Georgia jail
PSNI stock Probe after weapon and ammunition discovered
PSNI stock Man charged with attempted murder after pensioner stabbed
#Homelessness#Housing
<p>For the Leaving Cert class of 2023, the exams in June were their first experience of State examinations after the cancellation of the Junior Cycle in 2020 due to the covid pandemic. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Share your messages of support with the Leaving Cert class of 2023 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd