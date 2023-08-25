Watch: Trump speaks after his arrest at Georgia jail

A mug shot was taken of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/AP

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 13:00
Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday (August 24) on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - spent about 20 minutes inside the jailhouse, where authorities took his mug shot.

Before boarding his private plane at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport after the booking, Trump repeated his claim that the prosecution - along with prosecutors in the other indictments he faces - is politically motivated.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," he told reporters. "I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."

