Watch: Trump speaks after his arrest at Georgia jail

Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday (August 24) on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - spent about 20 minutes inside the jailhouse, where authorities took his mug shot.