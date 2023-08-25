Watch: Trump speaks after his arrest at Georgia jail

Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday (August 24) on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Trump - inmate no. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records - spent about 20 minutes inside the jailhouse, where authorities took his mug shot.
Before boarding his private plane at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport after the booking, Trump repeated his claim that the prosecution - along with prosecutors in the other indictments he faces - is politically motivated.
"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," he told reporters. "I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."