Man charged after police car rammed in Belfast
A man has been charged following the ramming of a police car in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 21:53
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been charged after a police car was rammed in Belfast.

Three officers were injured in the incident in the Falls Road area at around 2.45am on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences.

They include driving offences, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

