Man charged after police car rammed in Belfast

A man has been charged after a police car was rammed in Belfast.

Three officers were injured in the incident in the Falls Road area at around 2.45am on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences.

We have charged a man to court after three police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed in west Belfast in the early hours of Thursday morning, 24th August. pic.twitter.com/40x5jKISRs — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) August 24, 2023

They include driving offences, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.