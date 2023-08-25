Students receiving Leaving Cert results urged to prioritise their mental health

Leaving Cert students are being urged to prioritise their mental health as they receive their exam results on Friday.

The occasion brings with it a number of feelings, including anxiety, being overwhelmed, and for some, disappointment.

Samaritans Ireland is encouraging students to reach out and speak with someone if they are struggling to cope.

People can find getting their results and thinking about their future very overwhelming, and it is important to remember that help is available.

Samaritans Ireland executive director Sarah O’Toole said stress over exam results can have a negative influence on the mental health of young people.

“Many young people put themselves under enormous pressure to achieve well,” she said.

Teenagers and parents need to remember that while exam results are important, it is equally important to support those who are unhappy with their achievements.

“Many pupils will have an anxious wait for CAO offers over the coming days, while others, including many parents, will struggle over finding a place to live and paying those costs in the current climate."

There will be a number of students who may find themselves disappointed with their results, and this can be difficult to process.

Conor Aherne, Luke O'Sullivan, Natalia Sieradzk, Shauna White, and Henok Attikossie of the Nagle Community College, Cork, who will access their Leaving Cert results by phone. Picture: Dan Linehan

Spunout, Ireland’s youth information and support platform, said giving yourself time to feel your emotions and using self-compassion will help to move forward.

Students who feel their grades do not reflect their work have the option to appeal their results.

If you do not choose to lodge an appeal, there are often other routes to getting you on the path to your chosen career.

Dr Eithne Hunt, an adolescent health expert at University College Cork, said students should be open to reviewing their plans and decisions.

"We know that the human brain continues to do amazing building work right through to our mid-20s," she said.

"It does not mean you are weak or flawed.

It means you are human, and you and your brain are still figuring lots out."

Anyone struggling over the coming days should speak to someone or contact Samaritans Ireland on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.