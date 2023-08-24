Students urged to play it safe while celebrating Leaving Cert results

As students around the country receive their Leaving Cert results on Friday morning, all eyes will soon turn to celebrating the milestone event.

Many of the teens will already be making plans to mark the occasion, and they are being urged to be safe and look after one another while out.

It is the first time results are being distributed on a Friday, and so towns will see the newly graduated students flood the streets alongside the regular weekend revellers.

This is the last weekend of the summer for most people, and there are a number of big events being held as well, and so it is expected that many venues will be packed to capacity on the night.

A close eye will be kept on the capital following a number of high-profile incidents of anti-social behaviour, violence, and theft.

While no one wishes to dampen the mood of those celebrating their achievements, both parents and students are being urged to take steps to ensure that the night is one to remember for positive reasons.

The HSE has urged parents to sit down with their children and have a discussion about alcohol and drug use before the night begins.

"Help them to think through the pros and cons of the various options, to think about what might go wrong, and to reassure them that you can be contacted for assistance should the night not go well," said HSE adolescent addiction psychiatrist Professor Bobby Smyth.

The advice to young people is to make the best decision that suits how they want to celebrate."

Prof Smyth said more and more young people are choosing not to drink because of the benefits abstaining has for their health.

Chief executive of Alcohol Action Ireland, Dr Sheila Gilheany. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Chief executive of Alcohol Action Ireland, Dr Sheila Gilheany, said it is important to remember that celebrations and alcohol do not go have to go hand-in-hand.

"There are different types of celebrations to be had," she said.

"Just think through — what would be the sort of celebration that would really be a good night to remember?

"What would make this good? Is it a small group of friends, or a certain activity that they might do?"

She also emphasised the importance of having a plan before going out and how parents should be aware of what that plan is.