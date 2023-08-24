Joe Biden 'There is not that much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind.'

It is reported that Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was on board a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.
President Joe Biden has been briefed about the crash of a private jet in Russia on Wednesday (August 23), the White House said. Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the plane.
Biden told reporters while leaving a spin class in Lake Tahoe, California, that he doesn't know what happened with Prigozhin ''I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised." adding, ''There is not that much that happens in Russia that Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is not behind.''