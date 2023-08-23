Watch: India's historic moon landing

Footage from live broadcast from the control room of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bangalore on Wednesday Aug 23, 2023 shows the historic Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's successful landing on the south pole of the moon and the moment the lander touched down on the Moon.

Speaking to loud applause, the project director of the mission P Veeramuthuvel thanks all the people who have worked to make India the first country to land near the lunar south pole.