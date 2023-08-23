Watch: India's historic moon landing

Schoolchildren cheer as they watch the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, at the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India has landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements, as the country cements its growing prowess in space and technology. Photo:AP

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 16:01
Footage from live broadcast from the control room of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bangalore on Wednesday Aug 23, 2023 shows the historic Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's successful landing on the south pole of the moon and the moment the lander touched down on the Moon.

Speaking to loud applause, the project director of the mission P Veeramuthuvel thanks all the people who have worked to make India the first country to land near the lunar south pole.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "The sky is not the limit,".

This makes it the first to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support a future moon settlement. 

