'We are paid less, which is unfair': Healthcare assistants to ballot for strike action 

Thousands of healthcare assistants and other workers in 13 bodies part-funded by the HSE to look after older people and people with disabilities are to ballot for industrial action.

This centres on a pay dispute dating back to a decision to reduce pay for these workers during the recession in 2010. While pay for their HSE counterparts has been restored, theirs has not, the unions argue.

Among the organisations taking this step around the country are Cheshire Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Enable Ireland.

One senior healthcare assistant in Cork with 20 years' experience said her pay is lower than HSE staff doing the same work with only nine years' experience.

Martha Buckley, a Siptu carer shop steward, said the “unfair” pay structure has pushed her and people in a similar work situation to consider industrial action.

“We are providing an essential service to the elderly, and all Section 39 people are providing essential services, not just us in Cork,” she said.

I’m campaigning for all Section 39 workers. We are caring for the most vulnerable people in society, people with disabilities and the elderly people. Yet they can’t give us the pay, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

She said a HSE healthcare assistant starts on €15.64 an hour, rising to over €20 after nine years' experience.

“I have nearly 20 years' experience, and I am paid less,” she said. “Yet I’m providing the same essential service. We, both the HSE and Section 39s, provide an essential service in the community, but we are paid less, which is unfair.”

Pay inequity

Section 39 agencies and the HSE are funded by the State. Ms Buckley stressed if industrial action is voted for in this ballot, the issue is with the Government’s approach to pay inequity, not with any individual Section 39 employer.

Siptu, Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and Fórsa representatives have been in front of the Workplace Relations Commission on this but said talks broke down early in August.

They left these talks, having rejected what they saw as an inappropriate pay offer of 5%.

On Tuesday evening, the Siptu Health Division informed members nine organisations would begin balloting for industrial and strike action from September 4, with four more balloting through other unions.

The notice says: “This campaign may need to be escalated in the coming weeks and months.”

The full list includes Ability West in Galway, Kerry Parents and Friends, St Luke’s Home in Cork, St Joseph’s Foundation in Cork, Western Care in Mayo, CoAction in West Cork, St Catherine’s Association, Cobh Centre (community hospital) in Cork, as well as Trinity Community Care CLG and Don Bosco in Dublin.