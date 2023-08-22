Watch: Behind the scenes of the Rose of Tralee 2023.

Watch: Behind the scenes of the Rose of Tralee 2023.

Washington D.C. Rose Siobhán Spiak gets her make-up touched up by Texas Rose Eden Kasprak at the Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee during the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 19:00
Picture Desk

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is taking currently taking place in Tralee Co Kerry. Tune in tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One to see who is crowned the Winner. 

