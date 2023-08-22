Man, 30s, dies and passenger injured after car hits wall in Kilkenny

A man has died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Kilkenny overnight.

The incident took place in Clomantagh near Freshford in Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A car struck a stone wall at approximately 1.30am

The male driver, aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured during the collision.

His body was removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where an autopsy will take place in due course.

A male passenger, aged in his early 40s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

It is the second time in the last 24 hours that a person has been killed on Irish roads.

A woman aged in 70s has died following a two-car collision in Co Mayo.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars that crashed on the N5 in Swinford at around 4.30pm on Monday.