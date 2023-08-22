Man, 30s, dies and passenger injured after car hits wall in Kilkenny

Man, 30s, dies and passenger injured after car hits wall in Kilkenny

A sign near Clomantagh in Kilkenny. Picture: Google Maps

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 08:04
David Kent

A man has died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Kilkenny overnight.

The incident took place in Clomantagh near Freshford in Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A car struck a stone wall at approximately 1.30am

The male driver, aged in his late 30s, was fatally injured during the collision. 

His body was removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where an autopsy will take place in due course.

A male passenger, aged in his early 40s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for his injuries. 

His injuries are non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

It is the second time in the last 24 hours that a person has been killed on Irish roads.

A woman aged in 70s has died following a two-car collision in Co Mayo.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars that crashed on the N5 in Swinford at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Read More

'People tell you that time heals but it doesn’t' — The suffering of families of road traffic victims

More in this section

Man, 70, hospitalised following aggravated burglary and false imprisonment Man, 70, hospitalised following aggravated burglary and false imprisonment
Watch: Roses prepare for the first night of The Rose of Tralee International Festival Watch: Roses prepare for the first night of The Rose of Tralee International Festival
Eurovision winner shows the power of music for nursing home residents Eurovision winner shows the power of music for nursing home residents
Military accident

Woman, 70s, dies and two men seriously injured in Mayo crash

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd