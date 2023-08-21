Woman, 70s, dies and two men seriously injured in Mayo crash

A woman aged in 70s has died and a man is seriously injured following a two-car collision in Co Mayo.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars that crashed on the N5 in Swinford at around 4:30pm today.

A man, the driver of the same car, was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The man driving the second vehicle was also seriously injured and he was taken to Galway University Hospital.

The N5 is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown as gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, especially any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4:45pm.

Anyone with any information can contact Swinford Garda station on 094 925 2990, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It was the second road death confirmed by gardaí on Monday.

Earlier, it was announced that a male pedestrian in his 80s died after a collision with a HGV in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened on August 15, and the man died at University Hospital Limerick after receiving treatment for his injuries.