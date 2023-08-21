Man, 70, hospitalised following aggravated burglary and false imprisonment

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment at a home in Dublin earlier today.

The incident occurred at around 8:15am when a number of men, dressed as workers, knocked on the door of the house in the Carrickbrennan Lawn area of Monkstown.

The men forced their way in and held the four occupants of the house against their will.

A man in his 70s was assaulted during the incident. He was transferred to St Vincent's University Hospital for treatment, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The men, who took a number of items in the course of the burglary, subsequently left the scene on foot in the direction of Monkstown village.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact them, especially anyone who was in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning between 7:30am and 9am.

Anyone with information can contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station at 01 666 5000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.