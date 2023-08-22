Housing body set to build over 4,100 new social and cost-rental homes

Housing body Respond says it is poised to start building more than 4,100 new social and cost-rental homes over the next year in a massive expansion of its building programme to some €2bn.

The approved housing body (AHB) says it currently has 1,396 social and cost-rental homes in construction across the country, and with Government support, it says it could deliver 700 of these new homes this year and a further 900 by the end of 2024.

But it says that thanks to the support of local authorities, it has secured fixed-price contracts with several developers and building contractors to deliver large mixed-tenure housing developments across Dublin and Cork, and is on track to triple the number of social and cost-rental homes it has in construction to over 4,100 in the coming months.

The news comes as Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien launches its 2022 Annual Report on Tuesday.

It shows that Respond has begun construction on 3,347 homes since March 2018, and now manages 7,084 properties, providing homes for 16,541 tenants.

Despite rising construction costs, the AHB delivered 484 new social and cost-rental homes last year and started construction on a further 460 homes.

This included the final completion of large mixed-tenure developments, including a 138-unit scheme at Charlestown, Finglas, and a 155-unit scheme on the Enniskerry Rd in Stepaside. Work is ongoing on the 153-unit scheme on the Long Mile Rd, which is due for completion later this year.

Some 85% of Respond’s development schemes are construction-led rather than acquisition-led. It sees the AHB buy sites outright and finance construction through fixed-price contracts.

It says this approach has led to savings of up to €60,000 per unit compared to a housing acquisition model.

The projects are managed through staged payments verified by independent quantity surveyors which helps to manage the cost and quality while delivering value for money for the State.

Respond spokesperson Niamh Randall said the annual report details the ongoing effort and commitment of its development and housing teams to deliver housing supply.

“Our focus is on adding to the national housing stock, and the fixed-price contracts we have agreed with several developers mean we could quickly triple the number of social and cost-rental homes we have in construction to 4,100, with Government support,” she said.

These are large-scale, development projects which will provide the volume of homes desperately needed, while also building inclusive, long-term sustainable communities.

“The sites are ideally placed in our biggest cities close to amenities including schools and parks, public transport routes, and commercial centres.”

Mr O’Brien said that thanks to the work of AHBs such as Respond, housing supply is increasing and “we are going in the right direction”.

“Increasing supply is at the heart of Housing for All, and is key to ensuring families can secure accommodation at affordable prices and that our housing market functions effectively," he said.

"Respond’s work is critical in helping us towards achieving these aims.”