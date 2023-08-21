Fewer than a third of premises due broadband under Government plan have it so far

Fewer than one in three homes and businesses promised broadband under the Government’s plan have been delivered access so far.

Calls have now been made to dramatically accelerate the rollout of fibre optic broadband to meet demand.

Independent TD Seán Canney has said the target of having 96% of all houses and premises with access to fibre optic broadband connection by 2026 will not be met until National Broadband Ireland and the Government speed up delivery of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

Mr Canney, who received confirmation that just 154,437 premises were “passed” up to July 27, meaning they now have access to a connection, said the figure falls significantly short of the initial projection of having 250,000 houses passed within two years of the start of the project in 2019.

“I accept that covid was a delaying factor, but we are way past that issue and are now into year four of a five- to seven-year project timescale to deliver the National Broadband Plan,” he said.

The State-led intervention aims to roll out a high-speed and future-proofed broadband network within the intervention area, which covers 1.1 million people living and working in more than 560,000 premises, including almost 100,000 businesses and farms, along with some 679 schools.

Delays and overruns

However, the NBP has been hit by delays and overruns. Last year, the contractor delivering the €2.7bn project received sanctions of more than €150,000 for failing to meet its targets, with the programme 12 months behind schedule.

Last month, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said he believed the National Broadband Plan was just one example of a capital achievement by his party.

“I think the National Broadband Plan is a really good example. It’s going to deliver digital connectivity to every home and every business in this country.

“That will put the level of connectivity that we have within our society and in our economy amongst the highest in Europe. It is a project that is equivalent in scale to other transformative projects that have happened for our country in the past,” Mr Donohoe said.