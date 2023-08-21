Watch: Cork on a Fork Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Fitzgerald’s Park

Fitzgerald’s Park was host to a BYO (bring your own) teddy bears picnic this weekend as part of the Cork on a Fork festival. Attendees enjoyed face painting, tug-o'-war competitions, giant games, local ice cream and a bee-making demo.
