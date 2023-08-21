Watch: Cork on a Fork Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Fitzgerald’s Park

Watch: Cork on a Fork Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Fitzgerald’s Park

Brothers Rian, Fionn and Oisin O'Shea take the strain in a tug-o'-war competition at the Teddy Bears Picnic, part of the Cork On A Fork Food Festival at Fitzgerald's Park, Cork on Sunday 20th August 2023. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

Fitzgerald’s Park was host to a BYO (bring your own) teddy bears picnic this weekend as part of the Cork on a Fork festival. Attendees enjoyed face painting, tug-o'-war competitions, giant games, local ice cream and a bee-making demo. 

More in this section

Police Stock Man due in court for possessing documents following PSNI data breach
Therapy dog Sandi brings comfort to hospice patients in Belfast Therapy dog Sandi brings comfort to hospice patients in Belfast
Mother of son with autism fears what will happen when she dies Mother of son with autism fears what will happen when she dies
#IEVideo
<p>Ryan Tubridy was RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Ryan Tubridy's stand-in: 'There is a sense of wrong that he won’t be heard here again'

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd