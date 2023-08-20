Tributes paid to 'true gent' who died following collision in Co Wicklow

Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

The incident took place at Ballinacarrig Lower between the Meetings of the Water and Ballinaclash close to Rathdrum at around 1am on August 19.

Driving conditions were reported to be poor at the time.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

He has been named locally as father-of-one Gearoid Nicholl, a 25-year-old from the Rathdrum area of Coy Wicklow.

Mr Nicholl was described locally "as a lovely man who absolutely loved cars and motorbikes’’.

He also played club hurling with his local GAA club Avondale GAA.

One friend wrote on social media ‘’rest easy buddy you were a true gent’’.

The driver, a teenager, has been taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

In a statement Gardai said ‘’Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area on Saturday morning, between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí’’.

Weekend road collisions

Meanwhile, in Louth, a man died in a collision involving two e-scooters and a car on Saturday night. The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.

A second man was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries while a third was treated at the scene by ambulance personel.

In Limerick, two women in their 60s were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision that involved a car and a lorry on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the N21 in Adare at around 3:45 pm.

Two other women, aged in their 60s and 40s, were also treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A woman in her 40s was arrested in relation to the collision and is currently being detained by gardaí at a Garda station in the Limerick Region.

These latest deaths bring to 110 the number of people who lost their lives on the country's roads so far this year, according to latest figures released by gardaí.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) this week warned that road deaths in the first half of 2023 have been the worst for six years, and that if current trends continue, the death toll could reach 168 by the end of the year. This is 12 more than 2022 and 28 more than 2019.