The unanswered questions: What's next for Ryan Tubridy?

When Ryan Tubridy appeared before two Oireachtas committees in early July, there was a definite sense it was not the assembled politicians he was speaking to, but the public at large, in an effort to save the job he professed to love.

At the last minute, Mr Tubridy appears to have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory however, with a statement in the wake of the latest Grant Thornton report’s findings into his remuneration having been the last straw in RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst’s estimation.

In severing ties with the presenter, finality has been delivered to at least one part of this saga — RTÉ and Tubridy are no more. But now the focus will inevitably turn to what the presenter will do next.

Where can Ryan Tubridy go next?

There are three obvious options: go to the UK, go to the US, or stay in Ireland. Mr Tubridy’s overtures towards a radio gig across the Irish Sea in the early days of the payments scandal were well-publicised, and a previous stint as a holiday stand-in for fellow Irishman Graham Norton on BBC Radio was well received by all accounts.

However, the recent trip to the BBC does not appear to have borne fruit. Mr Tubridy is also known as something of a home-bird. All that would seem to suggest his next move, when he makes it, will be on these shores.

Who would want him?

The obvious answer to that question is ‘RTÉ’s rivals’, particularly given a marker has been put down in terms of what the national broadcaster was prepared to pay Mr Tubridy to return to his radio show — €170,000, a 15% drop from the €200,000 he was previously on in the same role.

A move to Newstalk or Today FM is surely possible, though those stations’ more spiky output would seem a little at odds with Mr Tubridy’s own more-vanilla persona.

Then there is Virgin Media TV — for whom the ex-RTÉ man would perhaps make a comfortable fit on a new lifestyle or culture show, which for the presenter would boast the added attraction of being a lot more low key than the Late Late Show role he left in May.

For Virgin, the lower salary demands might make Mr Tubridy an attractive prospect. Unless he is perceived as tainted by his RTÉ associations and very public fallout with his former employer.

There is another option of course — a privately-launched podcast. Everyone who’s anyone seems to have a podcast these days — indeed part of the ill-fated RTÉ deal would have seen Tubridy record a new pod to complement his radio show, while his oft-trumpeted grá for history would probably make a dedicated cast series a natural fit.

Would he go back on TV?

See above. He certainly could. But radio seems a more obvious fit in the short term.

Will he take legal action against RTÉ?

The million-dollar question. Such a move would seem at odds with Tubridy’s everyman persona, but he may feel he has a case, particularly if he is denied a severance payment. If he does, an already ugly situation may well descend into a quagmire of nastiness, one RTÉ could definitely be doing without.