'My heart goes out to them': McGrath issues road safety appeal ahead of funeral of Cork boy, 8

The Finance Minister has issued an emotional road safety appeal as his hometown prepares to bury a child who died in a traffic collision while out cycling with his mother.

The funeral of eight-year-old André Ladeiro will take place on Saturday in Carrigaline, Cork.

Michael McGrath urged all motorists to be mindful of other road users.

“We all just have to reflect on our own driving behaviour and to protect and safeguard those around us and that is not to pass comment on any individual incident which will continue to be investigated over the period ahead,” Mr McGrath said.

“More broadly, I think we all have to reflect on that obligation because when you see up close the devastation of loss when it occurs as a result of a tragic accident on the roads you have to do what it takes to avoid that.”

André died in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street in Dublin on Wednesday where he had been in critical condition since the collision in Carrigaline last Saturday morning.

His removal will take place from Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, from 10am followed by Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady and St John at 11.30am with the funeral afterwards at All Souls Cemetery in Ringaskiddy.

Speaking in Cork on Friday, Mr McGrath said one of his own sons played under-nine GAA with André and he expressed his condolences to André’s family, and to all the families bereaved by road tragedies this week.

“My heart goes out to them. He (André) played GAA at under nine with Carrigaline," he said.

“One of my own boys is part of the same year group and we had a gathering last evening at the club just to show our solidarity with the family. And to show we are there thinking of them.

“We will be there for them in the future and I know that there will be a very difficult day tomorrow when the funeral takes place and many many months and indeed years of hard journey ahead for the family concerned.

“We will all be there for them and support them in any way we possibly can.

“I think when young people, in particular, lose their lives on the roads it is a wake-up call for all of us to realise that when we are in charge of a vehicle it is a great privilege. It is a huge asset. But it is also a potential weapon.”