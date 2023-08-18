Government ready to provide interim funding to RTÉ, says McGrath 

The Government stands behind public service broadcasting and is ready to provide interim funding in the budget, the Finance Minister has said, as the RTÉ funding crisis continues.

But Michael McGrath said wider consideration must be given to the future sustainable funding of public service broadcasting in the longer term, and said it should not be entirely publicly funded from the central exchequer.

“I think if you were to get rid of any other funding stream, whether it be commercial revenue, or the TV licence, that it would all fall on taxpayers generally to fund RTÉ and I think in that scenario, it would be a very different RTÉ indeed, if the entire burden of funding fell on the shoulders of taxpayers through general taxation,” he said.

Speaking in Cork on Friday as the fallout from the Ryan Tubridy payments crisis continues, Mr McGrath said the Government recognises the centrality of public service broadcasting in our democracy and will continue to support it but he said wider consideration must be given to the future funding of public service broadcasting in the longer term.

Any provision of interim funding to RTÉ in the budget will be a matter of negotiation between Media Minister Catherine Martin and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe over the coming weeks, he said.

“I do anticipate they will be having a very serious discussion around interim funding,” Mr McGrath said.

“I think that was going to be necessary anyway pending a Government decision on the long-term funding arrangement for public service broadcasting.

The drop-off in the rate of payment on TV licences is not surprising, but it is disappointing.

“For now, that remains the vehicle through which we all need to support public service broadcasting.

“And so it's important that we do continue to support it, but there will be discussions involving both of those ministers over the weeks ahead in advance of Budget 2024.”

He said the Government provided an additional €15m in interim funding to RTÉ last year but he said Government has a decision to make in the months ahead in relation to the long-term sustainable funding model for public service broadcasting.

“We do believe it's important that there are other sources of funding apart from the central exchequer,” he said.

“And so I do expect we will come to decisions over the period ahead as to what is this sustainable funding model for it.”

Overhaul of TV licence

But he stopped short of commenting on any possible terms and conditions being attached to any interim funding, or on an overhaul of the TV licence system.

“The TV licence is the system that's currently there, there is an obligation on households to pay the TV licence,” he said.

“And I think we have to reflect on what we get from it.

We do get very high-quality public service broadcasting — a lot of live sport coverage, and I think people do appreciate the value of the output from RTÉ.

“But this was pretty much a self-inflicted own goal by RTÉ in recent months and they have put their hands up and acknowledged that as an organisation, they have been the cause of these problems.

“And that has undoubtedly undermined public confidence and public trust in the organisation.

“Reinstating that public trust and confidence is not an easy task and we support the director general, his interim leadership team in the work that they have to do, which is about rebuilding public trust.

“So I think the reason why some people who previously paid the licence and have now decided not to pay it have made that decision is because they've lost trust, and they've lost confidence in the organisation.

“And so it falls to the new leadership team of RTÉ, you know, to help to rebuild that trust and confidence and we support them in their work. It's not going to be an easy job.”