Expansion of flu vaccine programme will only have small impact on hospitals, warns watchdog

Expanding the free flu vaccination programme to all people aged 50-64 over the coming winter is likely to only lead to a small reduction in pressure on hospitals, according to the State’s health watchdog.

An assessment by the Health Information and Quality Authority of providing the flu vaccine to those aged 50-64 living in the Republic for the 2023/24 flu season estimated it would cost €2.27m to achieve a vaccination target rate of 35%.

However, Hiqa calculated that achieving a 35% vaccination rate among that age group would only result in 77 fewer cases and a reduction in 136 flu-related bed days in hospitals with effective savings in costs of just €110,000.

There are approximately 900,000 people aged 50-64 living in Ireland.

Hiqa said the number of people aged 50-64 requiring a hospital stay with flu each year is “relatively modest”.

For that reason and the variability in the effectiveness of flu vaccines each year, it concluded that “the potential for a reduction in demand for hospital care associated with an expansion of the programme is likely to be small.”

A final decision on the issue will rest with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

Hiqa also acknowledged that the potential impact on health outcomes from an extension of the free vaccine to those aged 50-64 years was “subject to considerable uncertainty.” The provision of the flu vaccine free of charge to the 50-64 years age cohort as a temporary measure for the 2021/22 flu season was authorised by the Minister for Health to minimise the overall burden on hospitals dealing with viral respiratory infections during the covid-19 pandemic.

Certain other groups are already eligible to receive a free flu vaccine including those over 65 years, healthcare workers, pregnant women, carers, and those with certain medical conditions.

The uptake rate of the flu vaccine among such adults over the past two winters was approximately 28% but the figure excludes those who paid for the vaccine privately.

Hiqa acknowledged that an increase in the uptake could be modest unless supported by a public health information campaign.

Official figures show over 2,000 people aged 50-64 years in Ireland had a confirmed flu diagnosis last winter, although it is believed to be an underestimate of the true level.

Deaths

The Hiqa report reveals that a total of 17 flu-related deaths were recorded among that age group last winter, with 43 patients requiring ICU care and 544 being admitted to hospital.

It noted these numbers could include patients who were at increased risk of severe disease.

On average, 254 people in the age group are hospitalised each year with confirmed flu-related symptoms with an average of 26 requiring care in an intensive care unit.

An average of 12 people aged 50-64 in Ireland die from flu each year.

The average length of stay in hospital for patients confirmed with flu was six days but 14 days for those requiring stay in an ICU.

Hiqa said the impact of flu within the age cohort was greatest every year among those aged 60-64.

It noted that seven European countries provide free flu vaccines to part of the 50-64 age cohort, with five limiting them to those aged 60 years and over.

Those aged 50-64 living in the UK have received a free flu vaccine for the past three years but will not be eligible for one in future following a recent decision by the UK government.

The World Health Organisation has estimated that seasonal flu can account for between 290,000 and 650,000 respiratory deaths worldwide each year.