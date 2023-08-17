Status yellow rain warning extended to 26 counties on Friday

The rain is likely to lead to difficult travelling conditions and road users are asked to take extra care over the course of the warnings. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 17:33
Michelle McGlynn

The entire country will be under a status yellow rain warning on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday.

Met Éireann issued an updated weather warning on Thursday evening which saw the rain spread across the country as we head into the weekend.

The first of two yellow warnings is for all of Munster and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, and Galway.

It will come into effect at 2pm on Friday and remain in place until 3am on Saturday.

The second yellow rain warning covers counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo.

This warning begins at 5pm and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain with thundery downpours over the course of the warnings while there will be strong winds at times along eastern-facing coasts.

There is a potential for spot flooding and, on eastern coasts, wave overtopping.

The rain is likely to lead to difficult travelling conditions and road users are asked to take extra care over the course of the warnings.

Once the two warnings have expired, people can expect a weekend of sunshine and scattered showers.

There will be some warm sunshine in the east where it will remain mostly dry over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the high teens and up to 23C in some parts.

Next week will begin with more of the same with a mix of cloud, sunny spells, and passing showers forecast on Monday.

