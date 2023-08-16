Body of man, 40s, discovered in Offaly

The body of a man was discovered in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore this afternoon. File picture

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 20:11
Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body in Co Offaly on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered at around 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore. 

The deceased man has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

A Garda spokesperson said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. 

"A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation," the spokesperson said. 

"The scene remains preserved for technical examination this evening. No further information is available at this time."

