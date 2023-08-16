Crunch talks take place today to try to end firefighter strikes

Retained firefighters will enter talks in the Labour Court today "with caution" where attempts will be made to resolve long-running problems with pay, recruitment and rosters.

Thousands of firefighters have been taking part in industrial action, including strikes, across the country since last month and trade union Siptu said the situation could escalate.

The workers are technically part-time and are permitted to hold other jobs.

In many cases, however, they are on call 24/7, except for when they are on annual leave.

Retained firefighters are paid between €8,000 and €12,000 and then on the basis of attendance for training or call-outs.

Speaking ahead of the crunch talks, Siptu divisional organiser Karan O’Loughlin warned that there is no guarantee of a constructive outcome.

“There are no pre-conditions on the talks from either side,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We want to get into the room to see if something can be worked out. Firefighters are fed up of being ignored.

This is the problem because the firefighters have been ignored for ten weeks, while still responding to life threatening emergencies and doing the best they can for their communities

Ms O'Loughlin said the situation could become more serious if a resolution was not found soon.

She noted that guaranteed pay is the main issue as the earnings of the majority of retained firefighters are precarious. Their earnings need to “move from the precarious column to the guaranteed column".

The talks at the Workplace Relations Commission will hear recommendations from the Labour Court of an increase for firefighters retainers by between 24% to 32.7%.

Under the proposals, a firefighter on an annual retainer of €8,870 would see it rise to €11,769.

Meanwhile, Fórsa members across eight health and social care professions will begin industrial action next month in a dispute over a career pathway review.

Fórsa said the industrial action is a result of nearly five years without the implementation of a career pathway review.