Bank of Ireland unsure when services will be restored

Bank of Ireland has said it does not have an estimated time for when its mobile app and web service 365Online will be restored.

When account holders became aware tonight that they could withdraw cash from ATMs even without any money in their accounts, large numbers took to social media to post footage of queues gathered at the machines around the country.

Many also pointed out that there is no such thing as free money and Bank of Ireland would be looking for any monies back that was withdrawn.

Upon opening the app, users are informed they are unable to connect while the website is also unavailable.

The bank has told customers that its technical team is working to rectify the difficulties as a “high priority”.

Customers reported having no access to their accounts for hours and being unable to transfer money for “important payments”.

Apologising to users, Bank of Ireland said: “We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties.

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The bank also acknowledged that some customers were having difficulties withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Just after 10pm Bank of Ireland was telling customers "We do not have an estimated time on when the service will be restored. Please be assured that as soon as an update it available we will provide one here. Our technical team are working to rectify this as a high importance"