RTÉ hit with another TV licence fee plummet of €1m

RTÉ has suffered another plummet in TV licence fee sales of around €1m as the broadcaster continues to deal with the aftermath of the payments scandal.

It comes as Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said the most important response to the concerns of people who are not paying their TV licence fee is for RTÉ to “bring transparency” to the issues that “have been at the heart of public concern”.

A spokesperson for Media Minister Catherine Martin has said TV licence sales for the second week of August were 7,166 compared to 12,610 for the corresponding week in 2022.

This is a fall off of around €1m.

The drop in revenue is in addition to a drop off in sales of €3.7m for the first week of August and the month of July since the payments scandal surrounding Ryan Tubridy emerged.

Sources were expecting a Grant Thornton report into the understatement of the presenter's earnings by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019 to be published on Wednesday.

Mr Donohoe said he has an understanding as to why some people are not paying the licence fee, but encouraged them to do so.

“Can I understand why someone may take the decision not to? Of course I do understand it, but it’s still so vital that television licences are paid in the time ahead because that is the way that we can appropriately and better fund public service broadcasting.

“I still ask that they do pay and ultimately the taxpayer has to respond back to this. The taxpayer and the TV licence payer, in many, many cases, are the same person.

“Well, the most important response back to the concern that many do have, which has impacted on television licence payment levels, is to bring transparency to the issues that have been at the heart of public concern in recent months.

“This will begin and end with transparency in relation to really important issues within RTÉ,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said August can be seen as a “quiet time in official Ireland” and it “simply cannot be when it comes to the RTÉ situation”.

He said the Grant Thornton report should be published as soon as possible.

“Obviously, it’s absolutely appropriate that the board and the audit and risk committee need to consider it.

"I think it would be in everybody’s interest, including RTÉ, for that to happen as quickly as possible.

“Once that has happened, the report [needs] to be published as RTÉ have committed to.”