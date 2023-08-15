Mediterranean fruit and veg to become more scarce and expensive due to climate change

Fresh fruit and vegetables from the Mediterranean will become more expensive and scarce if droughts and extreme weather continue each year due to climate change.

Irish shoppers had been warned earlier in the year to brace themselves for shortages as cold winter weather and surging energy prices squeezed Mediterranean supplies.

However, they can now expect a shortage in the coming years when extreme heat and resulting drought, wildfires, and flooding put the brakes on abundant supplies.

According to calculations from Britain's Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, the likes of broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, peppers, and tomatoes will fall foul of adverse conditions in the Mediterranean-growing countries in the future.

Fruit that consumers take for granted such as lemons, strawberries, oranges, and grapes will also be under pressure, while commodities such as olive oil could also be tight, it said.

Growing our own will not be viable without major investment, it added.

"Replacing a shortfall in imported crops would require investment in energy and cost-intensive growing environments, like polytunnels and glasshouses.

"Growing replacement crops in indoor environments would create a dependence on volatile international gas markets," it warned.

"We still don’t know how our climate will change, and what will become the new ‘normal’.

"Climate change is already bringing extreme weather and instability.

"Unpredictable rainfall and extremes of both hot and cold would make predicting which replacement crops to grow very difficult."

The threat should mean British other major industrialised economies like Ireland "living up to our international commitments" in relation to emissions reductions "but also increasingly a matter of protecting our national security and that of our food supplies", the unit said.

The various disasters across Europe that coincided with the Cerberus heatwave last month will take their toll, it added.

"Since Europe’s droughts in summer 2022, there has been a steady flow of stories about the impacts on farmers and food producers around southern Europe in particular Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece, but also other countries in the Mediterranean.

"In 2023, drought impacts are already visible in France, Spain, Italy, the Maghreb, and Turkey, and are predicted to worsen as the summer progresses," it said.