Irish medics demand climate crisis be declared a public health emergency 

The twin climate and biodiversity crises should be declared a public health emergency, according to a group of Irish medics promoting urgent environmental action.

Irish Doctors for the Environment (IDE) said healthcare now and in the future would be in jeopardy without "mobilisation of individual actions, turning small changes into a collective force of nature".

IDE is a non-governmental organisation and registered charity made up of doctors, medical students, and healthcare professionals across the country.

It has consistently sounded the alarm at the lack of progress in reducing Ireland's emissions, as well as air quality and urban and rural degradation in recent years.

IDE has called for 'a rapid reduction of fossil fuel consumption across our entire transport sector, including aviation and shipping'.

The medics have issued a statement asking the Government to declare a public health emergency in the midst of extreme climate and biodiversity change in recent months.

They call for "a rapid reduction of fossil fuel consumption across our entire transport sector, including aviation and shipping" and "an accelerated rollout of Ireland’s planned cycling and public transport infrastructure".

They also call for "an urgent shift in our food system towards a more plant-based system, switching from chemical farming to a regenerative model, reducing methane emissions, improving water quality, and restoring biodiversity".

IDE wants a "commitment to protecting and restoring vast habitat areas, both on land and at sea, allowing our devastated biodiversity to recover".

Both the independent Climate Change Advisory Council's annual review and the Environmental Protection Agency's latest report on Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions reductions have found the country is way off the pace in relation to its own legally binding targets to 2030 as set out in the Climate Action Plan.

While the plan looks to reduce emissions by 51% to 2030, the EPA's best projections see it reaching 29%.

'We rely on a precarious national and international food system... the Irish meat and dairy-dominated food industry is inefficient, unsustainable and Irish farmers are struggling to make an income.'

IDE said: "Despite Ireland being one of the most ecologically unsound countries on the planet, no meaningful governmental action has been taken to restore our Emerald Isle. If we gave nature a chance and supported farmers in sustainability measures, it could help us turn the tide on the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Nature is perceived almost exclusively through the lenses of exploitation, monetary value and profit. This needs to change.

"In the midst of the despair, change is possible, but it will require acting as if we are in an emergency. That means starting now."

Agriculture needs major reform, the medics claim.

"We rely on a precarious national and international food system... the Irish meat and dairy-dominated food industry is inefficient, unsustainable and Irish farmers are struggling to make an income.

"Instead of providing support and solutions to Irish farmers regarding the changing needs of the food system, the industry refutes scientific claims, aggressively lobbies politicians and criticises environmental organisations."